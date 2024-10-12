Badgers without two receivers, Rutgers without two defensive backs for Saturday's game
The Badgers football team will be without wide receivers Bryson Green and Tyrell Henry as well as safety Kamo’I Latu, and linebacker Aaron Witt is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
Green is the team’s third-leading receiver with 12 receptions for 154 yards while Henry has just one reception for 12 yards this season. Latu has one tackle and a forced fumble this season, while Witt is the team’s ninth-leading tackler with 14, including 3.5 tackles for loss.
Overall, the Badgers have ruled out Chez Mellusi, Green, Tyler Van Dyke, Joe Griffin, Latu, Henry, Tamer Dalloul, Evan Brown, Leyton Nelson, Rob Booker and James Thompson.
The Scarlet Knights have ruled out defensive back Robert Longerbeam, the team’s captain and eighth-leading tackler with 15 tackles — 0.5 for loss — who also has an interception this season and linebacker Tyreem Powell, who has 14 tackles — two for loss — this season.
Mohamed Toure and Byran Felter have both been ruled out for the season.
Additionally, the Scarlet Knights have listed defensive back Eric Rogers, second-leading receiver Ian Strong, running back Ja’shon Benjamin and offensive linemen Emir Stinette and Shedrick Rhodes Jr. as questionable for the game.