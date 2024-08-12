Badgers' Wohler and Hallman named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
The Badgers football team's dynamic defensive back duo of Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Hallman have both been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.
Awarded annually to the top defensive player in college football, regardless of position, Wohler and Hallman are the only two Wisconsin players on the list.
Entering his fourth year with the Badgers program, Wohler is viewed as one of the best safeties in the country. He led all Big Ten defensive backs with 120 total tackles last season and ranked as the fourth-best safety on the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
Hallman is coming off a season where he reeled in seven interceptions, which were tied for the most in the country and the most by a Badgers player since 2007. He is viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the country heading into 2024.