Badgers' Wohler and Hallman named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Double the trouble.@HunterWohler and @ricardohallman6 are on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, presented annually to the 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 as judged by @MaxwellFootball. pic.twitter.com/Qscu7hby3p