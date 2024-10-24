Badgers' Xavier Lucas among highest-graded true freshmen in college football
Badgers' true freshman cornerback Xavier Lucas continues to shatter all expectations he had heading into the season. Through seven games he is sixth-highest graded true freshmen playing at a school in the power four conferences, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Lucas was the ninth-best prospect in Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports, but he's arguably been the most important this season. He has played 135 snaps, earning an 80.7 overall grade from PFF.
He has established himself as the No. 4 cornerback on the Badgers' roster, though how much he delivers going forward is in question after he suffered an upper-body injury last week against Northwestern. There have been no updates provided on the severity of his injury.
Minnesota's Koi Perich and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are the only two true freshmen in the Big Ten to earn a better PFF grade than Lucas this season.
In 80 coverage snaps this season, Lucas has earned an 82.2 grade. According to PFF, he has allowed only five receptions for 41 yards when he is the main player targeted. He had an interception in his first career game against Western Michigan and he has three pass breakups this season.
Cornerback might be one of the deepest position groups on Wisconsin's roster, but Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean and RJ Delancy III all have the option to enter the NFL draft after the season. The future outlook of the position looks bright with Lucas at the forefront.