2021 Recruit Beau Freyler 'Super Excited and Honored' for Wisconsin Offer

The contact between Wisconsin and Beau Freyler started last season during his junior year. On Friday, the Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek), native received some good news from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the form of an offer.

At first the two caught up and talked about family. Then the conversation turned to football, and Freyler found out he received the opportunity to play for UW at the next level. According to the prospect, Leonhard said he checked off his boxes as a person and a player.

"First of all, I was just super excited and obviously honored to have the opportunity to play for Wisconsin and everything," Freyler told AllBadgers.com on Friday afternoon. "Just super excited and honored to have the opportunity."

There is a connection with Wisconsin and Pine Creek, as cornerback Max Lofy -- Freyler's high school teammate and close friend -- signed with the program as part of its 2020 class.

Freyler mentioned Leonhard came to their school during last season to talk with Lofy, and sometimes he joined in on their conversations. In a December tweet highlighting his junior Hudl highlights, for that matter, he also tagged the Wisconsin assistant.

Flash forward to late this week, and Lofy may have foreshadowed what was to come.

"We talk pretty much every day, and he kind of hinted at it yesterday a little bit I think because he was asking for my number to send to Coach," Freyler said. "As soon as I got off the phone, I texted him, and he was pretty pumped."

Freyler stated they did not talk about a specific position at Wisconsin, but he thought defensive back "or kind of just anything on the defense."

At the moment, Freyler plays wide receiver and safety for Pine Creek and confirmed he has accumulated about 23 or 24 offers.

Freyler's recruiting process has heated up since January in terms of the number of opportunities presented at the college level. His only on-site visits have been to one of Air Force's games along with being up to the academy's campus a couple of times.

He has taken several virtual visits, among them Michigan State, Iowa State and Washington State. The prep defensive back believes those experiences were helpful.

"I had my parents on them, too, so they were able to get their questions answered and just learn more about the school and what it has to offer," Breyler said.

The 6'2, 195-pound Freyler admitted that it is still "pretty early on" for him, but Iowa State, Kansas State and Washington State have been talking with him "a lot." At the moment, he believes he has an official visit set with the Cyclones.

When asked about his interest in Wisconsin after the offer and if he feels that he would like to take either an unofficial or official visit up to the university, Freyler stated he is "definitely interested in the program."

'I'm super excited to get to know it better and learn a lot about it and talk to Max about it and hopefully get on maybe a virtual visit," Freyler said. "Then, hopefully, if things open back up, an actual official visit."

In terms of timelines to make a decision, his first plan was to take his visits during the spring and summer, then narrow down his list to a couple of programs before announcing his commitment before the beginning of his senior season.

"But again like with everything going on, I'm not 100% sure what that looks like right now so I'm just taking it day-by-day."