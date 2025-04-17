Big loss for Wisconsin as projected starting OL tears ACL
As if the series of exits via the transfer portal weren’t bad enough, the Wisconsin football team is now dealing with the injury bug. Projected starting left offensive tackle Kevin Heywood was lost for the year with a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament.
The injury happened during spring practice as the Badgers approach their showcase event later this month. Heywood was hurt last week, according to Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
“That was one that’s going to be really difficult and tough, but it’s also part of the game,” Fickell said (thanks to the Associated Press for the quotes). “We’ve been fortunate up front in that last two seasons to have those guys prepared and be able to last through the season.
“Now, we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to manage some of that and move some other guys around and expect some other guys to step up.”
Fickell mentioned both Leyton Nelson and Emerson Mandell as “guys that have got to step in.”
Nelson is a 6-foot-6 junior while Mandell is a 6-foot-5 freshman. Three of the five offensive linemen are back from last season in Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and Riley Mahlman.
Brunner, Renfro and Mahlman started all 12 games a season ago with Jack Nelson and Joe Huber.