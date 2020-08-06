Big Ten Unveils Conference's COVID-19 Protocols

Along with the Big Ten Conference revealing its updated schedule on Wednesday, it also publicly published its "Big Ten Conference COVID-19 Medical Protocols Executive Summary."

In the press release that accompanied the schedule's unveiling, the conference announced it collaborated and participated with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee on its "medical policies and protocols for all sports on the specific topics of testing requirements, and quarantine and isolation."

As noted in the release, they "will go into effect at the start of the competitive season and complement local protocols already in place at the institutional level."

The Big Ten also declared that a third-party laboratory will be brought in to handle the COVID-19 testing "to ensure consistency across the Conference,'

Of note, "sports with high contact risk" -- that includes football, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball -- "will be required to test a minimum of twice weekly." The document also states that all of the sports are mandated to test for COVID-19 at least once per week.

The stipulated type of testing on student-athletes will be polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

In the section "COVID-19 Virus Testing" under its "Pre-Competition" subsection, the summary notes "testing for student-athletes, coaches and staff is required within three (3) days of competition for sports with one game in a week (testing at a reasonable time Wednesday evening for a Saturday football game, for example) and within three (3) days of the first of the week’s competition for other high-risk sports with multiple competitions in a week."

Under the the section "Big Ten COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation" bulletin, it requires a "symptom questionnaire" to be conducted and finished by "student athletes and staff" prior to "accessing facilities on a daily basis."

Within the subsection "Surveillance," "additional testing should be conducted as indicated."

There are also protocols in place for contact tracing, quarantine timetables for those deemed within "close contact" ("14 days required per current national guidelines, without ability to test out of quarantine"), and what is required when asymptomatic and symptomatic patients arise.

For asymptomatic patients, they must "isolate for at least 10 days from the positive test (20 days if severely immunocompromised according to CDC criteria)." If those under this setting become symptomatic, or if they already are showing symptoms:

"Infected individuals with mild to moderate illnesses who are not severely immunocompromised must be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms and at least 1 day (24 hours) has passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) in accordance with current CDC guidance. For severe illnesses or severely immunocompromised individuals regardless of illness severity, the isolation period should be extended to 20 days from the onset of symptoms and at least 1 day (24 hours) since recovery."

Both protocols for asymptomatic and symptomatic players/staff are the same thereafter.

ii. Cardiac workup based on current guidelines. iii. Must be cleared by team physician prior to return. iv. Reacclimatization to physical exertion based on current guidelines. v. Treatment and return to activity will require collaboration with health care providers.

This likely will not be a static set of required guidelines. The Big Ten release also noted how the protocols will be amended depending upon what comes next with the COVID-19 pandemic:

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic these protocols will be updated periodically as new information becomes available, so it will be important to ensure the most recent bulletin is utilized.

For the full summary, please read here.

