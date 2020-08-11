AM AllBadgers: A Roller Coaster Start to the Week

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" In this feature, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Amidst swirling and sometimes conflicting reports, players and head football coaches announcing their support to play the season and more, Monday came and went without an official decision from the Big Ten Conference.

Regardless, here is just some of Sports Illustrated's coverage from the national side and across a several Big Ten sites as well.

There is a lot to unpack here from Ross and Pat, who have continually given amazing coverage for the national site.

We tried to recap all the reports, coaches' rumblings and more in our "Live Updates" feed.

Plus, check out what Wisconsin players themselves had to say on social media.

