Live Updates: What's Going on With the Big Ten?

Is it official? Is it not official? When will it be official? What exactly is going on with the Big Ten Conference and its 2020 football season?

A lot of discussions have swirled about what will happen within the Big Ten Conference—and looking broader, across college football—across the last 24 hours.

As there have been an abundance of reports circulating, everyone should note that there has been no official word from the Big Ten Conference yet as to decision upon the league's football season, and for its fall sports overall for that matter.

For now, here is what has been reported or seen today.

From the late morning to early afternoon:

It is not just the players who are sending strong messages across social media. Three big-time Big Ten coaches are stating their cases, from Michigan's Jim Harbaugh to Ohio State's Ryan Day and Penn State's James Franklin:

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters, and he was very adamant about his thoughts:

12:26 p.m. CT:

Graham Couch from the Lansing State Journal reports that presidents of the conference schools "are scheduled to meet again on a call" at 5 p.m. CT. According to Couch's source, that is "when they'll make the final decision on the football season."

12:09 p.m.-12:10 CT:

Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel, The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweet that a Big Ten spokeperson told them that there was no vote by the conference's "presidents and chancellors."

11:59 a.m. CT:

A UW official told AllBadgers.com that Wisconsin was "on the field today." Wisconsin was slated to begin fall camp practices on Monday.

Initially around 10:30 a.m. CT on Monday:

The conference "has voted to cancel the 2020 football season," according to an initial report by the Detroit Free Press on Monday morning. It reported that the official announcement would be declared on Tuesday.

Since the story dropped, however, they have updated their story to say the "Big Ten is expected to cancel the 2020 college football season."

Earlier on Monday:

"The Dan Patrick Show" reported that 12 of the 14 Big Ten presidents "voted against having a Fall College Football season." Patrick also said on air the following regarding not just the Big Ten but the Pac-12 conference:

Sunday evening:

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the league "has decided to attempt to move the league's 2020 football season to the second semester." The announcement was reportedly to come "early this week."