Big Ten Weekly Roundup

Sports Illustrated
The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:
- Ross Dellenger: Exploring the Ramifications of No College Football on the Players
- Pat Forde: As ACC Pushes on in the Face of New Hurdles, Can We Drop the Charade
- Alex Prewitt: 'This Guy’s Been Watching the Wrong Type of News Channel or Something'
- Dellenger: Inflated Rosters, Financial Burdens and 'Tough Conversations': Ramifications of an Extra Year of Eligibility
Big Ten
Illinois
From Illini Now:
- Illinois Chancellor "in absolute agreement" To End Big Ten's Fall Sports Calendar
- Analysis: What Could A Big Ten Winter Football Schedule Look Like?
- Five Illini Players Named To Senior Bowl 250 Watch List
Penn State
From AllPennState.com:
- James Franklin Says New NCAA Practice Rule 'Makes No Sense'
- James Franklin: Penn State Had a Chance for a 'Special Season'
- For James Franklin, a Grace Note to the Shutdown: Seeing His Family Again
Wisconsin
From AllBadgers.com:
- Top Five Performances by Russell Wilson During 2011 Season
- Takeaways from Big Ten's 'Open Letter'
- A Day After Wisconsin Commitment, Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great'
