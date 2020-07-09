Big Ten to Play 'Conference-Only Schedule' for Fall Sports This Season

If the Big Ten will commence its fall sports schedule during this 2020-21 season, the conference's plan will be for its programs to compete against each other.

After several reports surfaced earlier in the day, the Big Ten Conference sent out a press release on Thursday afternoon. It stated that it will stay within its league for competition for fall sports -- "if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports."

The sports affected by this include football, cross country (both men's and women's), field hockey, soccer (both men's and women's) and women's volleyball. The conference said that "details" for those particular sports will be unveiled "at a later date,"

Here are the three paragraphs of the release in full:

We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.



To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.



This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach first reported the news earlier on Thursday afternoon that the conference was "expected to announce" the news of going to a league-only 2020 schedule for its football teams.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde later confirmed Auerbach's report.

ESPN's Heather Dinich and Mark Schlabach also reported after Auerbach's tweet that the conference-only schedule was "the most likely outcome" not just for football but for all Big Ten fall sports. The two college football reporters also noted the following:

Big Ten presidents and ADs discussed the issues during a conference call earlier this week, and the league's head coaches were given an opportunity to weigh in on Thursday morning.

Both Forde and ESPN reported a 10-game schedule. The latter's report stated that though "some" universities wanted to have one non-conference game for football, "there was overwhelming support for a 10-game conference-only schedule."

In its release, the Big Ten did not confirmed the number of football games for the 2020 season.

This would obviously mean Wisconsin would not play its trio of contests against former UW quarterback Karé Lyles and Southern Illinois on Sept. 12, Appalachian State on Sept. 19, and Oct. 3 against Notre Dame. The first two games were scheduled to play at Camp Randall Stadium, while the contest against the Fighting Irish was set to take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The from the Big Ten's statement also included the following: