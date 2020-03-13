Big Ten Halts Conference Programs’ Organized Team Activities Until April 6

On Friday morning, the Big Ten Conference released another statement, declaring that “all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020.”

This is another precaution set forth by the conference in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Here is the official statement from the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time. The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier in the week on Monday, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced that the beginning of spring football practices were bumped from March 10 to March 22, though he mentioned the reason for the change was to use this past week as a "kind of transition."

"One thing we've kind of made an adjustment with is we're going to have our first practice actually after break," Chryst said. "Going to use this week to kind of transition. I was just kind of going through it. We just finished up our winter conditioning, and guys worked, worked hard in it as they should, but you appreciate them doing the work. But think we kind of need this week and next week to transition to try to make the most of the spring practice opportunities we get. So just a little bit of a change up that way, but still looking forward to getting those 15 practices.

"You kind of talk with the group a lot. We got four phases that prepare you for the season. Each phase is really important, but I think each phase, you got to kind of ratch it up a bit. So I thought they had a productive, a good winter conditioning, and phase two's spring ball. So I want to make the most of that and give 'em two weeks here to get kind of prepared for it, and then really March and April's spring ball. Then they'll come back, summer conditioning, fall camp, and getting ready for the season."

