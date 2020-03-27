AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Big Ten Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers did not start spring football practices this month, and they will not next month as well.

On Friday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released another statement updating its halt of "all organized team activities." Now, that order will continue into early May. Here is the full declaration:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020 and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

On March 13, the conference initially proclaimed the stoppage. Wisconsin was set to start its spring practices on the 22nd -- the Sunday after the university's spring break ended. 

UW already announced the cancellation of several events, including the football program's open spring practice and Badger Kids' Fair that was previously scheduled for April 18.

AllBadgers.com will continue to update more on what's ahead for UW. Sometime this weekend, we should have an article up on the impact the Olympic postponements have had on particular Wisconsin track and field standouts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

March Brings New Team, New Family Role for New Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert

The former Badger chats about the newest addition to the household and his new professional home.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus

"He’s got bust potential because of that, but he’s also got boom potential ..."

Jake Kocorowski

How Derek Watt Fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

A chat with AllSteelers.com on a former Badger finding a new home in the AFC.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Compliments Two Wisconsin Linebackers

The longtime NFL Draft expert discusses two productive Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Wisconsin Commits Named Gatorade State Players of the Year

More accolades for these future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

How Rick Wagner Fits with the Green Bay Packers

A chat with the veteran Packers' beat writer about Wagner being back in state borders.

Jake Kocorowski

2020 Punter Gavin Meyers Announces Commitment to Wisconsin

The 2020 class grows for the Badgers with the addition of the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Fans Discussion: Future Non-Conference Opponents

Badgers fans noted which programs they wanted the football program to face.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Luke_Mueller24

Wisconsin Basketball Ranked in "Way-Too-Early Top 25" Projections

Another day, another projection with the Badgers highly regarded.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski