Big Ten Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

The Wisconsin Badgers did not start spring football practices this month, and they will not next month as well.

On Friday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released another statement updating its halt of "all organized team activities." Now, that order will continue into early May. Here is the full declaration:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020 and will re-evaluate again at that time. This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.



The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

On March 13, the conference initially proclaimed the stoppage. Wisconsin was set to start its spring practices on the 22nd -- the Sunday after the university's spring break ended.

UW already announced the cancellation of several events, including the football program's open spring practice and Badger Kids' Fair that was previously scheduled for April 18.

