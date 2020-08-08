AllBadgers
Big Ten Football Teams to Stay in First Days of 'Acclimatization Period' with No Pads

Jake Kocorowski

Just days before Wisconsin is set to open fall camp, the Big Ten declared that its football programs will not be able level up to practices involving pads "until further notice." 

In a statement released on Saturday morning, it said that the teams "will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period" for their sessions. That means no progression to pads, but helmets will "be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear."

The conference said that the decision "was based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee."

Here is the release in full by the Big Ten:

The Big Ten Conference announced today, based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice. All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.

Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our Conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time. In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously.

We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.

Currently, Wisconsin's fall camp is slated to start on Monday. Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel published a Friday evening article based on a conversation with Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. In one small excerpt of the interview, the head of the UW athletic department discussed head coach Paul Chryst and the decision to wait until next week to begin practices:

Alvarez credited Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, who he said “canceled practice until Monday” because he “decided there are too many questions our players have” that they couldn’t provide answers to.

“Ever hear of a football coach passing up days to practice?” Alvarez said with a chuckle. “That doesn’t happen. I’m concerned. We felt like we had to have some other answers.”

[Ed. note: Wisconsin fans should read more from Thamel's conversation with Alvarez, particularly regarding his thoughts on the season.]

Also on Saturday, the MAC declared "the postponement of all scheduled fall contests, as well as MAC championships, due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic." Stadium's Brett McMurphy first reported that news.

