Badgers' Reactions to 'Postponement' of 2020 Football Season

An official statement finally came down from the Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon.

In said statement, it declared "the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Many focus on football, but other athletes who compete in volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and men's and women's cross country are also affected by the decision by the conference.

A lot of emotions were noted on social media, and several Wisconsin football college athletes voiced their thoughts on Twitter.

Safety Eric Burrell

Safety John Torchio

Cornerback Faion Hicks

Linebacker Jack Sanborn

Offensive lineman Logan Bruss

Long snapper Adam Bay

Tight end Gabe Lloyd

Tight end Cam Large

Quarterback Graham Mertz

AllBadgers.com will continue to update this article as more players react via social media.