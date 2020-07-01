Wisconsin continues to see its former players be honored as part of a project put forth by the Big Ten Network.

On Tuesday, BTN announced the offensive linemen for its All-Decade team, with former Badger Michael Deiter being named to the group of six players at that particular position group. However, Wisconsin on BTN's Twitter account also announced a couple of second-team members that used to suit up in the cardinal and white in Gabe Carimi and Kevin Zeitler.

The recipient of the 2010 Outland Trophy Award, UW's fact book notes how Carimi also was one of the team captains during that season on way to unanimous consensus All-American honors. He played in 49 career games and also claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors twice.

Zeitler was a consistent three-year starter for the Badgers in his time at Madison before being scooped up by the Cincinnati Bengals. UW's fact book shows Zeitler claimed first-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Pro Football Weekly. He also received a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2011.

Both Carimi and Zeitler eventually became first-round NFL Draft picks in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Running back Melvin Gordon and linebacker T.J. Watt also received BTN All-Decade second-team nods earlier this week.

Deiter, linebacker Chris Borland and running back Jonathan Taylor were named to the network's All-Decade team.

As BTN looks at the tight ends and defensive backs on Wednesday, be sure to check back with AllBadgers.com for more on the network's selections.