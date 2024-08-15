'Bigger arm' won Tyler Van Dyke the Badgers' starting QB job
Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo officially named Tyler Van Dyke the team's starting quarterback on Wednesday. The Miami (FL) transfer said that he has known since Sunday and appreciates the role, but he remains focused on competing every single day at practice.
“He named me the starter, but obviously we’re still competing, still gotta go out there every day and do what I gotta do.” Van Dyke said. "Braedyn (Locke) has done a great job of pushing me, I pushed him."
Van Dyke beat out the returning redshirt sophomore (Locke) for the starting gig. Longo identified Van Dyke's arm talent as a determining factor in making him the starter. "The big separator right now, bigger arm. He probably drives the ball better," Longo told reporters.
Van Dyke has made 30 career starts at the college level compared to only three for Locke, so this decision was expected by most. With that being said, a transition to a new program can be tough for any quarterback to make and he was aware of some ups and downs that he had to go through this spring, admitting that things were "rocky" in the beginning.
"I have been through a lot in my past experiences. You always gotta keep competing, keep going through it," Van Dyke said. "Always be motivated, even sometimes while you feel comfortable, you can't ever be complacent. You gotta keep going and never stop."
During his time with the Hurricanes, he had three different offensive coordinators and two different head coaches. But he still had nearly 7,500 passing yards across three seasons as the starter.
The Badgers' new-look offense will kick off the 2024 season against Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium on Aug. 29.