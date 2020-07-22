2022 Lineman Billy Schrauth on Recruiting Process, Wisconsin

The offers have kept piling up for 2022 in-state lineman Billy Schrauth in the past 184 days.

The Fond du Lac (WI) St. Mary's Springs product announced his first from MAC program Western Michigan on Jan. 20. Then Wisconsin extended an opportunity two days later. Before that month ended, Iowa and Central Michigan did the same.

Now, Schrauth is up to a dozen offers from such Power Five powerhouses as Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee. Earlier this week, the four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN saw a second SEC opportunity come through from Mississippi State.

All in all, Schrauth appears to be taking it in stride, and he can lean on his two older brothers, Sam and Jake, during this process. Both also went through their own recruiting journeys before signing with Division II Minnesota State-Mankato and Winona State, respectively.

"It definitely helps having brothers who were both recruited as football players, just giving me advice and stuff like that," Schrauth told AllBadgers.com on Monday. "It's definitely helped because you don't want to be overwhelmed with it."

Schrauth mentioned he speaks with about eight of the teams that have offered at the moment, referencing Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan Notre Dame and Iowa by name. Later in the conversation with AllBadgers.com, the rising junior said that he has talked with the Badgers, Buckeyes and Fighting Irish -- in no particular order -- the most.

Schrauth estimated that he is in contact with OSU two or three times a week, whether that is with head coach Ryan Day, co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison or offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

With Notre Dame, Schrauth said that he has a weekly FaceTime meeting with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn every Monday for about 40 minutes.

"It's been great," Schrauth said about the contact with Quinn. "He’s been able to share a lot about the program and about the school so it's been really helpful for sure.”

When it comes to Wisconsin, the 2022 in-state lineman talks with a trio of coaches.

"I’ve been talking with Coach (Chris) Haering, just the in-state (recruiter). Then Coach (Joe) Rudolph obviously," Schrauth said. "Coach (Paul) Chryst I’ve been able to talk a couple times. It's been pretty cool. I mean, they've obviously made us six guys in the state a priority."

When asked where Wisconsin pictures him to play at the next level, Schrauth referenced working out in front of Haering previously and said he liked the way the prep standout moved.

"He said he just likes the fluidity in my hips and everything so he could see me on either side of the ball," Schrauth said. "Right now I've just been kind of building (a) relationship with just the offensive line coach, so it’s been good.”

For his next high school season, Schrauth believes he will line up at offensive guard and defensive tackle, maybe defensive end as well. He mentioned how he can jump on that side of the ball to play nose tackle or stand up.

At this time with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recruiting dead period, Schrauth has only been able to visit three schools previously -- Michigan, Notre Dame and Iowa.

When asked if he has talked about decisions pertaining to when he would want to commit to a program, he stated it is "still pretty early."

"I definitely want to get out on a few visits to some schools that I'm thinking of," Schrauth said. "I don't think that the family’s in a hurry for anything, and I'm certainly not. We'll just kind of take it as it goes, and when the time is right, I'll make my decision.

"It's kind of a big one.”

Schrauth referred to two factors that will weigh in his decision.

“Definitely school, because, I mean you're gonna try to take football as far as you can, but you got to be able to do something after that," Schrauth said. "It's only so long that you can play it.

"Definitely school, and I like winning. I definitely want to go to a culture that's ready to win and go get a championship.”

As of mid-to-late July, where does Wisconsin stand?

“They’re definitely up there at the top," Schrauth said. "One of those schools that are up there at the top. The coaches have really stood out to me.”