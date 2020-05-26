Walk-On Specialist Blake Wilcox No Longer with Wisconsin Football Program

On Tuesday afternoon, a UW official confirmed to AllBadgers.com that kicker Blake Wilcox is no longer with the Wisconsin football program.

WisSports.net's Travis Wilson first reported on May 24 that it "seems" that Wilcox -- who walked on to the team as part of the 2019 class -- "was not extended a roster spot at Wisconsin after his frosh year there." The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus also reported that the in-state product was "not expected to return."

Wilcox did not play last season in his first year in the program. He came to Madison as a five-star kicker (No. 5 in the nation) and punter (No. 4) by Kohl's Kicking for the class of 2019. He also claimed honors as a 2019 Under Armour All-American Game selection and 2018 first-team all-state player at both positions by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

In the 2020 Wisconsin spring football roster that was released in March, Wilcox was listed as a kicker. However, Wilson stated in his tweet last week that it appeared the Kettle Moraine (WI) product was "headed to compete for the punter job."

Both of last year's punters in the two-deep, Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen, exhausted their eligibility after the 2019 season. Conor Schlichting and Division III transfer Andy Vujnovich were also listed on UW's spring roster at that position group, while Wilcox, Collin Larsh and Joe Stoll were designated as kickers. Walk-on Jack Van Dyke, from Neenah, Wis., also signed with Wisconsin as part of the 2020 class as a kicker.