Bowl projections after Week 6: Where is Wisconsin projected to go?
Wisconsin is looking to go to a bowl game for the 23rd straight season. After Saturday's blowout win over Purdue, they're only three wins away from becoming bowl-eligible. Let's find out where the experts think the the Badgers could be playing.
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28 in Bronx, N.Y.
The Badgers last played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018 and they took down Miami (FL) 35-3. Action Network's Brett McMurphy projects that they will matchup with Louisville for the first time ever this year.
Detroit Bowl, Dec. 26 in Detroit, Michigan
Since its inception in 2024, Wisconsin has never played in the Detroit Bowl, formerly called the Quick Lane Bowl. A matchup with Toledo would be their third all-time meeting and that's how ESPN's Mark Schlabach has it going.
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)
First Responder Bowl, Jan. 3 in Dallas, Texas
The First Reponder Bowl is played at SMU's home stadium in Dallas. Wisconsin played Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2022, and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura is currently forecasting a Badgers-Oklahoma State rematch in the First Responder Bowl this year.
247Sports (Brad Crawford)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 26 in Phoenix, Arizona
Wisconsin has faced West Virginia four times before and the Badgers have won each time. A fifth meeting between the two could come in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, according to 247Sports' Brad Crawford. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is played at the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium and it would be the Badgers second all-time appearance in the game.
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida
The Gasparilla Bowl is played at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports projects that Wisconsin will face North Carolina, a team that they've only played twice in program history. It would also be the Badgers first time playing in the Gasparilla Bowl.