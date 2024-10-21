Bowl projections: Where is Wisconsin slated to go after 3-game winning streak?
Wisconsin is on a three-game winning streak after taking down Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers by a combined score of 117-16. They are only one win away from six, which would officially qualify them for a bowl game. Here's where the latest bowl projections have them going...
Pinstipe Bowl, Dec. 28 in Bronx, New York vs. Duke
Wisconsin most recently played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2020 against Wake Forest. Action Network's Brett McMurphy foresees them taking on a surging Duke team that is 6-1 under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee vs. LSU
The Badgers faced LSU in last season's ReliaQuest Bowl. It's rare to see a team play against each other in a bowl game two seasons in a row, but ESPN's Kyle Bonagura thinks Wisconsin will have an SEC foe this winter. The Tigers are currently 6-1 and ranked No. 8 in the country.
ReliaQuest Bowl, Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida vs. Ole Miss
Back-to-back ReliaQuest Bowl appearances seems like a possibility according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Ole Miss came into the season with high expectations, but they have faltered with a 5-2 record thus far. A New Year's Eve game in Florida could be an exciting way for the Badgers to end their season.
Rate Bowl, Dec. 26 in Phoenix, Arizona vs. Cincinnati
Luke Fickell's first game as Badgers' head coach came in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. 247Sports' Brad Crawford now thinks he could face his former team, Cincinnati, for the first time. The Bearcats are 5-2 this season, firmly in the race of the wide-open Big 12.
A challenging end to the season for the Badgers will begin this week against No. 3 Penn State.