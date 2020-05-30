AllBadgers
Former Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw Announces Commitment to California

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

It appears a former Wisconsin running back will head out west to continue his college football career.

Bradrick Shaw announced via social media on Friday night that he committed to California. The Pac-12 program is led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who was Wisconsin's defensive coordinator during the back's redshirt freshman season in 2016.

In late January, Shaw announced his intention to transfer from UW. He also declared at the time that he "is eligible for a sixth year medical hardship," and had earned two degrees at Wisconsin. A May tweet by the football program noted he would pursue a second master's degree.

After a promising redshirt freshman year in 2016 where he ran for 457 yards on 5.2 yards per carry, injuries stunted Shaw's production for two of the next three seasons.

The Birmingham, Ala., native tore a labrum in his hip during the summer of 2017, and he later suffered an ACL injury in Wisconsin's regular season finale at Minnesota. Shaw ended up missing the entire 2018 campaign. 

During a 2019 season that saw a crowded UW backfield led by Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson, he carried the ball only 18 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. That one rushing score came in the opener at South Florida on Aug. 30.

In 31 career games at Wisconsin, Shaw ran for 938 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns. Now he will play for Cal, Wilcox, and new Golden Bears offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who has 20 seasons of NFL experience under his belt.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MertzMania20
MertzMania20

I still remember him being that third running back in 2016 after Clement and Ogunbowale and showing so much promise. Hope he finds a role out in Berkeley with Wilcox.

