Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw Enters Transfer Portal

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Another Wisconsin Badger moves on and hopes to play college football at a different program. On Friday morning, running back Bradrick Shaw announced he will enter the transfer portal. 

The Athletic's Jesse Temple first broke the news, and AllBadgers.com confirmed with a UW official that Shaw is in the transfer portal.

It appears Shaw, who was a redshirt senior in 2019, will receive another year to play at this level. In the public announcement via social media, Shaw also declared he "is eligible for a sixth year medical hardship," has earned two degrees at UW, and will look to play college ball at another institution as a grad transfer.

Here is Shaw's full message via Twitter:

After a promising redshirt freshman season in 2016 where he ran for 457 yards on 5.2 yards per carry, injuries stunted Shaw's production for the next three seasons.

The Birmingham, Ala., native tore a labrum in his hip during the summer of 2017, and he later suffered an ACL injury in Wisconsin's regular season finale at Minnesota that season. 

Shaw ended up missing the entire 2018 season. During a 2019 campaign that saw a crowded UW backfield led by Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson, he carried the ball only 18 times for 116 yards and one touchdown.

In 31 career games for Wisconsin, Shaw ran for 938 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns.

In January, wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Aron Cruickshank and outside linebacker Christian Bell both publicly declared their intention to transfer. Last Saturday, Cruickshank announced his commitment to Rutgers.

