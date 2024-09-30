Braedyn Locke's performance against USC earned the best PFF grade of his career
Saturday's loss to USC was Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke's first start of the season. Despite a scoreless second half, he proved that this team can compete in the Big Ten with him under center.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Locke received a 79.6 overall grade, which is the highest of his college career. It was also the best mark on the Wisconsin offense against USC.
Locke finished the day 13 of 26 for 180 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. On paper, it doesn't look like a big day, but PFF credits Wisconsin's receivers as having three drops and his interception did not qualify as a turnover-worthy play. His 9.7-yard average depth of target was an improvement from 8.6 against Alabama.
Locke started three games last season as a redshirt freshman, but his season-high PFF grade was 62.9 against Illinois. He had 240 passing yards in that game, but he was credited with a turnover-worthy play, which dropped his grade in their system.
The team's starting quarterback for the first three weeks, Tyler Van Dyke, has been lost for the season due to a torn ACL he suffered against Alabama. Locke is now the only quarterback on the roster with experience starting a college football game.
Wisconsin's offense was scoreless in the second half against USC and Locke had only 50 passing yards. The issues for this team are much more than just the quarterback position, and PFF seems to agree.
Locke and the Badgers' offense will have an opportunity to get back on track this week at home against Purdue, who is 1-3 this season. Early projections have Wisconsin as a 12.5-point favorite.