2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Commits to Wisconsin

Big news dropped on Tuesday night, as a highly-touted in-state standout announced he will stay home to play for the Badgers.

2022 prospect Braelon Allen tweeted that he verbally committed to Wisconsin.

247Sports and Rivals designate Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wis., native, as a four-star projected safety. For that matter, the former rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 prospect at that position in the nation.

His current Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

Both recruiting services report five offers for Allen. Along with the aforementioned Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Iowa also provided an opportunity at the next level.

On Friday, he released a list of top six schools that included Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Florida State and Wisconsin.

When discussing those top half-dozen programs last week, Allen told AllBadgers.com that he was scheduled to have a Zoom call with Wisconsin on Monday the 14th.

Allen's the first commit for the 2022 class. This is the second consecutive class Wisconsin has secured a four-star safety, as the 2021 recruiting cycle boasts Muskego's Hunter Wohler.