2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

One of the highly-touted, in-state talents for the 2022 class released a top list before the weekend, and the Badgers find themselves among a half-dozen teams in that category.

Published on his Instagram post and by an edit by Hayes Fawcett, Braelon Allen released his current list of top six schools that Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Florida State and Wisconsin.

Allen's Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

247Sports and Rivals designate Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wis., native, as a four-star projected safety.

For that matter, the former rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 safety in the nation.

Both recruiting services report five offers for Allen. Along with the aforementioned Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Iowa also provided an opportunity at the next level.

Currently, Wisconsin does not have a verbal commit for the 2022 class.

Hear more from Allen later this weekend in an article on AllBadgers.com discussing his top six schools, relationship with Wisconsin, and more.

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com