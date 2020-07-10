AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

Jake Kocorowski

One of the highly-touted, in-state talents for the 2022 class released a top list before the weekend, and the Badgers find themselves among a half-dozen teams in that category.

Published on his Instagram post and by an edit by Hayes Fawcett, Braelon Allen released his current list of top six schools that Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Florida State and Wisconsin.

Allen's Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

247Sports and Rivals designate Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wis., native, as a four-star projected safety. 

For that matter, the former rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 safety in the nation.

Both recruiting services report five offers for Allen. Along with the aforementioned Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Iowa also provided an opportunity at the next level.

Currently, Wisconsin does not have a verbal commit for the 2022 class.

Hear more from Allen later this weekend in an article on AllBadgers.com discussing his top six schools, relationship with Wisconsin, and more.

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Forward

An early offer from Greg Gard and his staff to a 2023 prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Some confirmations from a UW official to AllBadgers.com that was initially reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Forward

The men's basketball program continues to send out offers to 2021 prospects.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten to Play 'Conference-Only Schedules' for Fall Sports This Season

It becomes the first Power Five conference to announce a huge decision if sports can be played.

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez on Big Ten Conference News, Camp Randall Game Day Experience, Notre Dame

"No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 In-State Forward James Graham III

The Nicolet forward receives an offer from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 OLB Prospect Popeye Williams "Very Interested" in Wisconsin

Checking in with the Indiana prospect, who has been working with a former NFL great.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Provides Updated COVID-19 Testing Results

More updates from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

Wrigley Field Won't Host Northwestern-Wisconsin Game on Nov. 7

The Big Ten school and the Chicago Cubs released a statement on Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski

by

thomasbrew

TBT: Three Former Badgers, Big X Fall to Red Scare

Two former Badgers record game highs for particular stats, but the Dayton alumni take care of business in Columbus.

Jake Kocorowski