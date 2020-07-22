AllBadgers
Braelon Allen Interview on 'Instant Impact': Wisconsin 'The Best Fit All Around'

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's 2022 football class kicked off in significant fashion last week with the announced commitment of Braelon Allen. 

A Fond du Lac, Wis., native, Allen is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In particular, 247Sports rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 prospect at that position for the 2022 class.

Allen joined the online show "Instant Impact" -- hosted by Keith Miller with Brooks Austin as a recurring guest -- for their Tuesday show. Austin is the lead editor of Dawgs Daily, Sports Illustrated's Georgia channel, and a recruiting analyst for SI All-American.

Wisconsin fans can watch and listen to the interview from the 0:53 to the 6:39 mark of the show as seen below.

Right off the bat, they asked Allen why he choose Wisconsin.

"Basically it's just, to put it simply, the best fit all around," Allen said. "I love the coaches. I love the system, the campus, just the atmosphere at Camp Randall (Stadium). Everything about it was just what I was looking for."

Allen's current Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

A recent video posted on Twitter shows Allen hang cleaning an impressive 385 pounds. According to Allen, however, he did not touch a weight until he was going into his freshman year of high school.

"No weights in middle school or anything like that," Allen said. "I was a huge wrestler, so I was always a pretty strong guy, but I actually struggled in the weight room during freshman year.

"It wasn't about till the end of my freshman year where I finally got everything down and I was putting up some decent numbers."

In a chat with AllBadgers.com on July 10, Allen described himself as "kind of a position-less player right now" on Fond du Lac's defense. He may be listed as a safety, but he also plays cornerback, inside and outside linebacker -- "really whatever we have to do to stop the opposing team's offense." 

He believed he could be moved around the defense more this season in terms of blitzing and coming off the edge.

Offensively for the Cardinals, Allen stated he also takes snaps at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

When asked on Tuesday about what he could play when he gets to Wisconsin, Allen said, "I guess I'll kind of be labeled as a strong safety, but I'll come down in the box a lot for sure."

To end the interview, Allen also noted the objective is to get to Madison early.

"My plan's to graduate early and enroll second semester my senior year, go through the spring training practices, and hopefully I'll earn a spot."

