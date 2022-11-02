Wisconsin Badgers versus Maryland by the numbers

Hoping to carry over some momentum from their win over Purdue, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) enter Saturday's matchup with the Maryland Terrapins looking to take a step closer to bowl eligibility.

Following a bye week to get healthy, the Badgers are an early 5-point favorite against Maryland and are looking to finish the year strong over the last four games.

Let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Maryland compare statistically through the first eight games of the season.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving the snap from center Joe Tippmann inside Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 31.8 points per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards: 389.9 yards per game, No. 72 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 171.5 yards per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 218.4 yards per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 32 seconds, No. 51 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Maryland

Scoring: 34.1 points per game, No. 34 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Total yards: 455 yards per game, No. 28 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 171.4 yards per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 283.6 yards per game, No. 27 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 33 seconds, No. 50 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

The Wisconsin offense played well against Purdue two weeks ago, and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has done an excellent job of mixing up his play-calling to keep defenses honest lately.

The Badgers will have another tough opponent this week though, as Maryland has one of the top offenses in the Big Ten this season. The Terrapins are expected to have starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa available this weekend, and he is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. With a plethora of receiving options on the field and both defenses somewhat suspect at times against the pass, I would expect both teams to want to throw the ball on Saturday.

Maryland has an edge offensively in this game, and the Wisconsin offense cannot afford to stall out for a quarter as they have at times this season.

Wisconsin senior outside linebacker C.J. Goetz lining up to blitz off the edge. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 21.9 points per game allowed, No. 37 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 342.9 yards per game, No. 33 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 114 yards allowed per game, No. 25 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 228.9 yards allowed per game, No. 63 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.75 per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Maryland

Scoring defense: 24.1 points per game allowed, No. 53 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 280.2 yards per game, No. 71 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 120.2 yards allowed per game, No. 31 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 260 yards allowed per game, No. 103 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.25 per game, No. 56 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Defensively, Wisconsin's defense has been good but not great this season. One of the primary reasons for that is a lack of pass rush at times, ranking No. 10 in the Big Ten in sacks per game and not faring much better at tackles for loss. Going up against a talented group of Maryland receivers, it will be important for the Wisconsin front seven to get pressure on the Terrapins and for the secondary to avoid penalties.

For Maryland, they are clearly a much better team against the run this season than against the pass, ranking inside the top 35 in rushing defense while ranking No. 103 in the FBS in passing defense. It will be interesting to see which defense can win out on Saturday, as both teams could use a victory.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard sending in a signal from the sidelines. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 22.37 yards per return, No. 29 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Punt return: 3.67 yards per return, No. 124 in the FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Net punting: 40.58 yards per punt, No. 32 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.62, No. 26 in the FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7.6 per game, No. 105 in FBS

Penalty yards: 71.4 yards per game, No. 120 in FBS

Maryland

Kickoff return: 21.57 yards per return, No. 39 in the FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Punt return: 9.92 yards per return, No. 35 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

Net punting: 40.9 yards per punt, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.5, No. 31 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 8.4 per game, No. 122 in FBS

Penalty yards: 75.3 yards per game, No. 126 in FBS

Special teams and penalties could very well play a critical role in how Saturday's matchup shakes out. Both teams have been undisciplined at times this season, ranking outside the top 100 in penalties per game and penalty yardage.

Wisconsin has specifically struggled with penalties along the offensive line and in their defensive secondary, two areas that will be tested by the Terrapins this weekend.

In terms of special teams, field position will be very important, with each squad having a strong punting game and the ability to make plays on kickoff returns. The Badgers had a huge 98-yard kickoff return from Natrell Jamerson versus Maryland in 2015, we will see if one of the two teams can break the game open with some explosiveness in special teams this year.

