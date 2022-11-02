Wisconsin Badgers versus Maryland by the numbers
Hoping to carry over some momentum from their win over Purdue, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) enter Saturday's matchup with the Maryland Terrapins looking to take a step closer to bowl eligibility.
Following a bye week to get healthy, the Badgers are an early 5-point favorite against Maryland and are looking to finish the year strong over the last four games.
Let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Maryland compare statistically through the first eight games of the season.
Offense
Wisconsin
- Scoring: 31.8 points per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 389.9 yards per game, No. 72 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 171.5 yards per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 218.4 yards per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 32 seconds, No. 51 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
Maryland
- Scoring: 34.1 points per game, No. 34 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 455 yards per game, No. 28 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 171.4 yards per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 283.6 yards per game, No. 27 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 33 seconds, No. 50 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
The Wisconsin offense played well against Purdue two weeks ago, and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has done an excellent job of mixing up his play-calling to keep defenses honest lately.
The Badgers will have another tough opponent this week though, as Maryland has one of the top offenses in the Big Ten this season. The Terrapins are expected to have starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa available this weekend, and he is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. With a plethora of receiving options on the field and both defenses somewhat suspect at times against the pass, I would expect both teams to want to throw the ball on Saturday.
Maryland has an edge offensively in this game, and the Wisconsin offense cannot afford to stall out for a quarter as they have at times this season.
Defense
Wisconsin
- Scoring defense: 21.9 points per game allowed, No. 37 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 342.9 yards per game, No. 33 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 114 yards allowed per game, No. 25 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 228.9 yards allowed per game, No. 63 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 1.75 per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
Maryland
Read More
- Scoring defense: 24.1 points per game allowed, No. 53 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 280.2 yards per game, No. 71 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 120.2 yards allowed per game, No. 31 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 260 yards allowed per game, No. 103 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 2.25 per game, No. 56 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
Defensively, Wisconsin's defense has been good but not great this season. One of the primary reasons for that is a lack of pass rush at times, ranking No. 10 in the Big Ten in sacks per game and not faring much better at tackles for loss. Going up against a talented group of Maryland receivers, it will be important for the Wisconsin front seven to get pressure on the Terrapins and for the secondary to avoid penalties.
For Maryland, they are clearly a much better team against the run this season than against the pass, ranking inside the top 35 in rushing defense while ranking No. 103 in the FBS in passing defense. It will be interesting to see which defense can win out on Saturday, as both teams could use a victory.
Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties
Wisconsin
- Kickoff return: 22.37 yards per return, No. 29 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 3.67 yards per return, No. 124 in the FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 40.58 yards per punt, No. 32 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: +.62, No. 26 in the FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 7.6 per game, No. 105 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 71.4 yards per game, No. 120 in FBS
Maryland
- Kickoff return: 21.57 yards per return, No. 39 in the FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 9.92 yards per return, No. 35 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 40.9 yards per punt, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: +.5, No. 31 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 8.4 per game, No. 122 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 75.3 yards per game, No. 126 in FBS
Special teams and penalties could very well play a critical role in how Saturday's matchup shakes out. Both teams have been undisciplined at times this season, ranking outside the top 100 in penalties per game and penalty yardage.
Wisconsin has specifically struggled with penalties along the offensive line and in their defensive secondary, two areas that will be tested by the Terrapins this weekend.
In terms of special teams, field position will be very important, with each squad having a strong punting game and the ability to make plays on kickoff returns. The Badgers had a huge 98-yard kickoff return from Natrell Jamerson versus Maryland in 2015, we will see if one of the two teams can break the game open with some explosiveness in special teams this year.
Related links:
- Depth chart and injury report for Wisconsin against Maryland
- Wisconsin football hoping to get healthy during the bye week
- Wisconsin safety John Torchio one of 20 Bednarik Award semifinalists
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.