Camp Randall named 7th-toughest place to play in college football
Ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 25 this summer, the game creators released the 10 toughest places to play in the country and Camp Randall Stadium is ranked No. 7.
Wisconsin was the third Big Ten to be featured on the list, trailing only Penn State and Ohio State. When the game releases in July, the best home-field advantages will either benefit the home player or make it more challenging for the user of the opposing team on the game.
"Audio and in-game modifiers such as blurred routes, incorrect play art, confidence and composure affects, and screen shaking are some of the immersive impacts away teams and players will be forced to contend with," the release from EA Sports says.
The Badgers have played in modern Camp Randall Stadium since 1917 and it now has a capacity of over 75,000. Home to some of the best traditions in college football, it is well deserved to see it get recognized on a national level.