Former Wisconsin LB Chris Borland Selected to BTN All-Decade Team

Jake Kocorowski

Chris Borland shined inside Camp Randall Stadium during his five seasons at UW, and he claimed another distinction to start the week.

The Big Ten Network announced that Borland, the former standout linebacker who played at Wisconsin from 2009-13, was selected to its All-Decade team on Monday. 

Check UWBadgers.com's profile of Borland, and you can see why he claimed one of the spots at that particular position group alongside Iowa's Josey Jewell and Michigan's Devin Bush. He recorded 420 tackles, which is still good for sixth all-time in school history. His 50 tackles for loss also place him fourth all-time at UW, and the 17 sacks accumulated are good for a tie for 10th with O'Brien Schofield and Darryl Sims.

During his senior season, Borland claimed first-team All-America honors from the FWAA and consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades during a season where he tallied 112 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and four sacks. In that final year at UW where a new 3-4 scheme was implemented by former head coach Gary Andersen and then-defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, he also was selected to be the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten defensive player of the year.

Borland's 143 stops in 2011 ranks 12th all-time for the school in tackles recorded for a single season.

Former Badgers teammates chimed in with their thoughts about Borland:

Other linebackers selected for the BTN All-Decade team, which was voted upon by  group of 24 individuals, include Iowa's Josey Jewell and Michigan's Devin Bush.

Earlier on Monday, Jonathan Taylor was announced as one of the running backs on the BTN All-Decade team, joining former Penn State standout Saquon Barkley.

Check out the network's YouTube video about Borland below.

