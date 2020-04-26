LB Chris Orr Signs with Carolina Panthers as Undrafted Free Agent

Playing at the professional football level is in the Chris Orr family tree, and now the Wisconsin linebacker will get his shot with the Carolina Panthers.

Although he was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend, Orr's agency stated via social media that the DeSoto, Tex., native "officially signed" with the NFC South franchise this weekend.

Orr appeared to indicate on Twitter that he was heading to Carolina shortly after the seventh and final round was over on Saturday night in tweeting the franchise's hashtag "#KeepPounding."

Wisconsin's official Twitter account for its football program released a graphic on Saturday evening announcing that Orr had signed:

As of 7:25 p.m. CT on Saturday night, Carolina has not announced its free agent signings.

In 2019, Orr tallied 78 tackles, 14 for loss, along with 11.5 sacks -- ranking second in all of those categories. For his work, he achieved second-team consensus All-Big Ten honors.

With his leadership and on-the-field production, Orr helped Wisconsin finish the 2019 season first in the FBS in third-down conversion defense (27.3%), sixth in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (16.9), and 13th in team passing efficiency defense (113.9).

He played in 50 career games -- including 30 starts -- and recorded 187 total tackles, 20 for loss, and 14 sacks from 2015-19.

Orr did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he showed he was snubbed a couple of weeks later with an impressive pro day performance. He ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, which matched teammate Zack Baun's time at the combine. His other stats from March 11 inside the McClain Center, however, would have placed him among some of the best at the position group who competed in Indianapolis.

According to NFL.com's combine tracker, his 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle would have been tops among all designated linebackers who participated in that test. His 6.99 three-cone drill would have placed him fifth in that group, and his 36.5" vertical jump would have had him ranked eighth. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

Orr's father, Terry, suited up in the NFL for Washington from 1986-93 that included two Super Bowl championships. Older brother Zach went undrafted but found a home with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including claiming a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2016, before his career was prematurely cut short due to a "congenital back/spine condition."

Other former Badgers who went undrafted previously in the last decade include Beau Benzschawel, T.J. Edwards, Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale and Alex Erickson.

