How Chris Orr Fits with the Carolina Panthers

Though not selected a couple of weekends ago during the 2020 NFL Draft, Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr eventually found a landing spot with the Carolina Panthers.

The Badger signed with the NFC South organization as an undrafted free agent, and he will now have an opportunity to make an NFL roster -- a path similar to what his his older brother, Zach, took in becoming an All-Pro.

AllBadgers.com answered questions from AllPanthers in a Q & A published earlier on Tuesday. In turn, deputy editor Schuyler Callihan gave his thoughts on a few of my inquiries regarding Orr, the Panthers' defensive scheme, potential players he will have to compete with for reps, and the potential he has in Carolina with new head coach Matt Rhule:

"Orr is a bit undersized to play middle linebacker checking in at 6-foot, 225 lbs and will likely be asked to move outside. Although, I don't see Orr strictly staying in one spot. (Head coach) Matt Rhule is known for his positionless approach to defense and as rock solid as Orr was at inside linebacker at Wisconsin, he will be used there some as well.

"With the lack of depth at linebacker, I could see Orr backing up someone like Brian Burns as an edge rusher. He has a knack for applying pressure in the backfield and causing havoc in the run game. Another possibility is for him to be on the other side learning and developing behind newly acquired Tahir Whitehead. With Whitehead being the more seasoned vet, expect Orr to closely follow him throughout training camp (if there is one) and the preseason.

"Although the Panthers drafted all defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft, they did not select a linebacker. However, they went linebacker heavy in undrafted free agency. Orr will have a really strong shot of making the 53-man roster and I graded him as having the best chance of the UDFA's to make the final roster at 65%. That percentage will likely increase the closer we get to the start of the regular season."