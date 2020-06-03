Former Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell to Not Play for Illinois Next Season

In March, former Wisconsin outside linebacker Christian Bell announced that he would move on to another Big Ten West program in Illinois. Now, that appears not to be the case.

On Monday, Bell tweeted that he would no longer be heading to Champaign to play for Lovie Smith's program.

"Due to a uncertain situation I have decided to decommit from The University of Illinois!" Bell said in his tweet. "I want to thank the entire Illinois family and coaching staff for welcoming me! With that being said I am opening my recruitment back up! It’s not over until it’s over! GODS PLAN"

In seven games last season, Bell recorded four tackles and one sack. During his three-career at UW from 2017-19, he played in 24 total contests after transferring from Alabama. The 'backer tallied eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Days after Wisconsin's Rose Bowl loss to Oregon, Bell announced his intention to transfer. The Birmingham native graduated from UW after the 2019 fall semester, making him eligible to play immediately for another program.

Read more about Bell's decision to not play for Illinois next season and where he could have fit in Smith's defense from Illini Now's Matthew Stevens.

