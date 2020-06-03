AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell to Not Play for Illinois Next Season

Jake Kocorowski

In March, former Wisconsin outside linebacker Christian Bell announced that he would move on to another Big Ten West program in Illinois. Now, that appears not to be the case.

On Monday, Bell tweeted that he would no longer be heading to Champaign to play for Lovie Smith's program.

"Due to a uncertain situation I have decided to decommit from The University of Illinois!" Bell said in his tweet. "I want to thank the entire Illinois family and coaching staff for welcoming me! With that being said I am opening my recruitment back up! It’s not over until it’s over! GODS PLAN"

In seven games last season, Bell recorded four tackles and one sack. During his three-career at UW from 2017-19, he played in 24 total contests after transferring from Alabama. The 'backer tallied eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Days after Wisconsin's Rose Bowl loss to Oregon, Bell announced his intention to transfer. The Birmingham native graduated from UW after the 2019 fall semester, making him eligible to play immediately for another program.

Read more about Bell's decision to not play for Illinois next season and where he could have fit in Smith's defense from Illini Now's Matthew Stevens.

More Recent Coverage from AllBadgers.com In the Past Week

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Coaches Paul Chryst, Greg Gard Release Statements After Death of George Floyd

UW announced both on social media accounts on late Monday afternoon

Jake Kocorowski

2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Commits to Wisconsin

A big-time commit from a familiar high school in Ohio joins the Badgers' class.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Darryl Peterson's Commitment to Wisconsin

Some current Wisconsin commits and undecided targets are excited for the three-star edge rusher.

Jake Kocorowski

An 'Unbelievable Experience': Alvis Whitted on 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials, European Competition

The Wisconsin wide receivers coach discusses a college track career that included competing against a world-record holder and famous international stars.

Jake Kocorowski

Walk-On Specialist Blake Wilcox No Longer with Wisconsin Football Program

The 2019 signee did not play last season as a first-year player.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Asks: What is Your Favorite Wisconsin Tailgate Recipe?

We need some tailgate tips! Let us know!

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 31th

Looking around the Big Ten to ACC, SEC and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Many Remember Former Wisconsin Hockey Standout Rob Andringa, Who Died on Friday

The former Badger defenseman turned TV broadcaster had been battling colon cancer

Jake Kocorowski

RB Bradrick Shaw Announces Commitment to California

The Badger back heads out west to play in the Pac-12.

Jake Kocorowski

by

MertzMania20

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A look back at the week that was, with the potential tease that the Badgers will add more to the already intriguing 2021 class shortly?

Jake Kocorowski