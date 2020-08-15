SI.com
AllBadgers
Has Cole Van Lanen 'Put Enough on Tape' for NFL? 'I Think I Need More'

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen spoke with reporters via a Zoom call on Friday afternoon. AllBadgers.com has already written articles about his thoughts (along with safety Eric Burrell's) regarding a potential spring season and even the topic of transfers due to the Big Ten 'postponement' of fall sports.

Later in the chat with Van Lanen, the offensive lineman -- whose UW player profile calls out was the "nation's highest-graded offensive tackle for 2018 season by Pro Football Focus (90.4)" -- was asked if he thought he "put enough on tape" in terms of his liking for a position in the NFL.

“I think I need more. I knew that from after last season," Van Lanen said. "I put on some really good 2018 tape. Last year, I was playing through injury and stuff. I could barely lift. I just wasn't the same player as I normally am, and I knew that was gonna hurt me even playing last year. I was really hoping to have a season to show a healthy me and the best shape me can do. I know that would have really helped me.

“Do I think I still could get drafted? Yeah, I think so, but adding tape could get me drafted in a better spot than I really want to, so a spring season would really help me. There isn't probably going to be senior bowls so the only tape I could have a chance now is next spring. Yeah, I would like to do that. I think that would help me in my position drastically.”

As seen below, read more about the "roads" Van Lanen described in terms of paths he could take, and how a spring season could affect it.

