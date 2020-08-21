Add another honor to the resume of Cole Van Lanen.

The Reese's Senior Bowl released its Top 250 watch list on Thursday, and the Wisconsin left tackle was the only Badger named to it.

According to the game's official website, the Senior Bowl "annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams."

At the moment, the site also states the game is currently slated to take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Mobile, Ala.

Van Lanen, the Green Bay, Wis., native, has played in 40 career games heading into his final year of eligibility as a Badger. He started 13 contests in 2019 for a 10-4 Wisconsin program that opened holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor.

Earlier this summer, Van Lanen claimed a preseason first-team All-American nod from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Just yesterday, he also received that distinction from USA TODAY.

In July, Van Lanen was named to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list. As mentioned in the award's press release, the honor is presented "to the best interior lineman in college football."

