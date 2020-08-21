SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen on Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List

Jake Kocorowski

Add another honor to the resume of Cole Van Lanen.

The Reese's Senior Bowl released its Top 250 watch list on Thursday, and the Wisconsin left tackle was the only Badger named to it.

According to the game's official website, the Senior Bowl "annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams."

At the moment, the site also states the game is currently slated to take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Mobile, Ala. 

Van Lanen, the Green Bay, Wis., native, has played in 40 career games heading into his final year of eligibility as a Badger. He started 13 contests in 2019 for a 10-4 Wisconsin program that opened holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor.

Earlier this summer, Van Lanen claimed a preseason first-team All-American nod from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Just yesterday, he also received that distinction from USA TODAY.

In July, Van Lanen was named to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list. As mentioned in the award's press release, the honor is presented "to the best interior lineman in college football."

More on Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Availability from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Badgers in the NFL Roundup: Cephus Shines

Checking on some former Wisconsin standouts as NFL training camps kick up!

Jake Kocorowski

Takeaways from Big Ten's 'Open Letter'

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited," according to the statement.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel Confirms Torn Achilles Injury

The Badger 'backer suffered a significant injury during training camp earlier this week.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 In-State Forward James Graham III Commits to Maryland

Another 2021 commit goes elsewhere.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen Selected to USA TODAY Preseason All-America Team

The Badgers leader on the offensive line receives another honor.

Jake Kocorowski

More Preseason Honors for 2021 Wisconsin Commits

More love for future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great' After Wisconsin Commitment

Catching up with the 2021 wide receiver about his decision and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Recruiting Notebook: Hunter Wohler Claims Honor; Skyler Bell Already Recruiting

More recruiting news on this Tuesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Athleticism, Composure Stand Out About 2021 WR Skyler Bell

More from The Taft School's head coach on the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Breaks Down Two Skyler Bell Plays That Stand Out

More from Tyler Whitley on his standout receiver.

Jake Kocorowski