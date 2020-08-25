SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Cole Van Lanen Receives AP Preseason All-America Honors

Jake Kocorowski

The preseason honors continue to roll up for Cole Van Lanen, even without playing football in the fall.

Van Lanen, Wisconsin's starting left tackle, claimed a second-team honors as part of the Associated Press's preseason All-America teams that were released on Tuesday.

The Green Bay, Wis., native has played in 40 career games heading into his final year of eligibility as a Badger. He started 13 contests in 2019 for a 10-4 Wisconsin program that opened holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor. 

Van Lanen was also named as a second-team offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus last week. Earlier this summer, the Green Bay, Wis., native claimed preseason first-team All-American nods from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and USA TODAY.

He also was named to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list. As mentioned in the award's press release, the award is presented "to the best interior lineman in college football."

Van Lanen joins five other Big Ten athletes to claim the second-team distinction by the AP. They include Ohio State's Justin Fields, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Northwestern's Paddy Fisher and Rutgers' Adam Korsak.

Six other conference standouts claimed first-team preseason honors: Ohio State's Wyatt Davis, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth, Purdue's Rondale Moore, Iowa's Keith Duncan, Penn State's Micah Parsons and Ohio State's Shaun Wade.

Why were Van Lanen and others not participating in fall football included? The AP explains it in the release:

The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.

More on Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Availability from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Badgers in the NFL Roundup

Lots of great content from Sports Illustrated and the SI team sites.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Ranked in Preseason AP Poll

Despite no fall football from the Big Ten, the Badgers find themselves as a top 25 program.

Jake Kocorowski

TE Jake Ferguson on CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Draft Board

It's never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, right?

Jake Kocorowski

PFF Rates Watt Brothers Among Top NFL Edge Players

The prominent publication designates the two former Badgers highly in its latest rankings.

Jake Kocorowski

Hunter Wohler a Top 10 Safety in 2021 Class by SI All-American

Just add another accolade to the future Badger's resume.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin WR Receives Tryout for Green Bay Packers

The former Badgers receiver continues the road back to recovery.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Weekly Roundup

Looking at some of the week that was for some Big Ten programs and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Wrapup

Some quick links to the week that was regarding Wisconsin athletics.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Shooting Guard Lucas Taylor

A new offer to an out-of-state standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Badgers Claim PFF Preseason All-America Honors

No first-team honors, but a trio of Wisconsin players do receive some accolades.

Jake Kocorowski

by

antibuddiesboards