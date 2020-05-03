Around College Football from Sports Illustrated's College Channels
Jake Kocorowski
As the weekend draws to a close, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
Be sure to check out some of these specific articles regarding their coverage of the following programs. For sake of familiarity, I will start with those in the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp, a couple of articles Wisconsin fans should read up on about their Big Ten West rival, especially on the recruiting trail for football and its run of recruits:
- Iowa Football Recruiting: A Look At Each Commit In The 2021 Class
- Bohannon At His Best Will Be A Key For Hawkeyes
Michigan
From Wolverine Digest's Eric Rutter published a couple of recruiting articles as Jim Harbaugh and his staff are already looking ahead to two cycles from now:
- Michigan’s Loyalty A Big Factor For 2022’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker
- Michigan Courting 2022’s Top-Ranked Athlete Keon Sabb
Notre Dame
Wisconsin takes on Brian Kelly's program in October at Lambeau Field. Be on the lookout for more content convergence between both sites in the future, but for now, Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell discusses the program's pipeline to the pros and its defense:
- Notre Dame Defense Wants To Unleash "60 Minutes of Hell" In 2020
- NFL Draft: Notre Dame vs. The Nation
Georgia Tech
From AllYellowJackets publisher Ashley Barnett, be sure to check out the baseball feature. Though Wisconsin gave up baseball almost 30 years ago, this is still an intriguing read about a player coming back from injury.
- 2021 DT Cameron Ball Said Georgia Tech "Stands Out"
- The "Crazy" Path of Georgia Tech's Jonathan Hughes That Nobody Could've Predicted
Boston College
Recruiting a common theme with no live sports? You betcha. From BC Bulletin, A.J. Black broke down the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Andre Porter.
LSU
From Glen West and LSU Country, some early mock draft love for yet another Tigers receiver and more discussion about what the university's plans could mean for its athletic department:
- LSU Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Goes Top Five in Sports Illustrated’s Way-Too-Early 2021 Mock Draft
- What Does LSU's Phase One Plan to Slowly Reopen Campus Mean for Football, Athletics?
Louisville
Deputy editor Matthew McGavic and Louisville Report ask the question, "what if Micale Cunningham had played a full 2019 season?"
Colorado
Chase Howell's column discusses one former Colorado Buffalo and how he could have benefitted from potential name, image and likeness rules updates -- especially with an Olympic dream on the horizon.
Oklahoma State
Robert Allen and Pokes Report chat with former OSU kicker Dan Bailey, who not only plays for the Minnesota Vikings but is also a pilot.
Allen also highlights some 2019 scheduling talk with Oregon State. Of course, former Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar is the Beavers' defensive coordinator.