AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Around College Football from Sports Illustrated's College Channels

Jake Kocorowski

As the weekend draws to a close, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

Be sure to check out some of these specific articles regarding their coverage of the following programs. For sake of familiarity, I will start with those in the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

Iowa 

From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp, a couple of articles Wisconsin fans should read up on about their Big Ten West rival, especially on the recruiting trail for football and its run of recruits:

Michigan 

From Wolverine Digest's Eric Rutter published a couple of recruiting articles as Jim Harbaugh and his staff are already looking ahead to two cycles from now: 

Notre Dame

Wisconsin takes on Brian Kelly's program in October at Lambeau Field. Be on the lookout for more content convergence between both sites in the future, but for now, Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell discusses the program's pipeline to the pros and its defense:

Georgia Tech

From AllYellowJackets publisher Ashley Barnett, be sure to check out the baseball feature. Though Wisconsin gave up baseball almost 30 years ago, this is still an intriguing read about a player coming back from injury.

Boston College

Recruiting a common theme with no live sports? You betcha. From BC Bulletin, A.J. Black broke down the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Andre Porter.

LSU

From Glen West and LSU Country, some early mock draft love for yet another Tigers receiver and more discussion about what the university's plans could mean for its athletic department:

Louisville

Deputy editor Matthew McGavic and Louisville Report ask the question, "what if Micale Cunningham had played a full 2019 season?"

Colorado

Chase Howell's column discusses one former Colorado Buffalo and how he could have benefitted from potential name, image and likeness rules updates -- especially with an Olympic dream on the horizon.

Oklahoma State 

Robert Allen and Pokes Report chat with former OSU kicker Dan Bailey, who not only plays for the Minnesota Vikings but is also a pilot.

Allen also highlights some 2019 scheduling talk with Oregon State. Of course, former Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar is the Beavers' defensive coordinator.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Got some Wisconsin-related questions? Let me know below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Which Badger are Fans Most Excited For Next Season?

Another question for the fans revolves around the player you are anticipating the most to watch.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Looking at Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class

A handful of position groups that the Badgers could work to add to in completing an already intriguing class.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Most Exciting Position to Watch Once Football Starts? Not the QBs

Everyone will talk about the Badgers' quarterbacks, and while that will be a huge storyline, who blocks in front of them will be the more intriguing position battles.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's FPI Likes Wisconsin's Chances for the College Football Playoff

High expectations for the Badgers once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Which Programs do Wisconsin Fans Count as Rivals?

It might be an easy answer regarding two for the Badgers, but what about others in football? In other sports?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

An Organic Network of Badgers Linebackers in the NFL Grows

"It's that Badger network, man. It's awesome to have."

Jake Kocorowski

The NCAA One-Time Transfer Rule and Wisconsin

Let's look at the present and the recent past for previous transfers, and perhaps a "What If?" game

Jake Kocorowski

More NIL Coverage from Sports Illustrated

A statement from an Wisconsin's senior associate athletic director for external communications, and more Sports Illustrated coverage

Jake Kocorowski

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

Could be a big night for some Badgers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

SI Draft Tracker