Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 16th
Jake Kocorowski
As the weekend starts to wind down on this rainy Sunday morning in Madison, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles on the following programs that were submitted to AllBadgers.com by the sites' publishers. For sake of familiarity, I will start with those in the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
From Sports Illustrated
Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have recently been on top of all of the buzz surrounding name, image, likeness (NIL), as well as news surrounding college athletics and the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Dellenger - Sources: NCAA D-I Council Voting to Lift Moratorium on On-Campus Activities Starting June 1
- Dellenger and Forde: From Newfound Optimism to Potential 'Disaster': Inside the Conversation Around College Football's Return
- Forde: Notre Dame's Conference Independence Debate Could Flare Up in Pandemic-Shortened Season
Big Ten
Illinois
Some really intriguing work from Matthew Stevens at Illini Now, including some more recruiting news for the Big Ten West rival:
- Illinois Goes To Transfer Portal Again: Cal Graduate Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu Commits to Illini
- Illini 2021 3-Star LB Commit Trevor Moffitt: “I think I can be an All-American”
Indiana
Tom Brew of Hoosiers Now published an article about the terrible news about the death of the mother of Indiana football player Cam Wilson, Cassandra, being ruled a homicide.
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp:
- Hawkeyes' Lineup Will Be One Of The Most Experienced In The Nation
- How Patrick Mahomes Offered Advice to Iowa Recruit
Maryland
- SI now has a website dedicated to all things crab cakes and football (and well, more), in AllTerrapins.com. Follow Ahmed Ghafir and his staff, as they break down the transfer of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland.
Michigan
More good news on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines, who now rank No. 11 in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings:
- 2021 Linebacker Tyler McLaurin Commits To Michigan
- New Michigan 2021 Commit Rod Moore Details His Decision
Michigan State
- From Hondo Carpenter of Spartan Nation: NBA G-League Threatening College Basketball or Enhancing It?
Purdue
Also from Tom Brew, who is the publisher for Boilermakers Country:
- My Two Cents: What's Wrong at Purdue? Absolutely Nothing
- My Two Cents: Don't Be Surprised if Nojel Eastern Never Plays at Michigan
Wisconsin
Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:
- 'Jump Around Wisconsin' Creates Unique Fan Experience, Bonding During Pandemic
- 2021 Forward Matthew Mors' 'Dream Came True' in Committing to Wisconsin
- AllBadgers.com's Best Performances by Wisconsin Quarterbacks in Paul Chryst Head Coaching Era
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Boston College
- From B.C. Bulletin's A.J. Black, it appears the ACC university will reportedly need to find a new athletic director: Report: Martin Jarmond to Be Named Next UCLA AD
Clemson
- From All Clemson's Zach Lentz: ACC Commish Swofford Anticipating Fall Football; Clemson Not Cutting Pay
Duke
From Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country, who has a couple of intriguing posts:
- End of an Era: How Coach K Adjusts to a Changing Landscape - In the first of our three part series "End of an Era," 73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is pivoting once again as the one-and-done rule he's used to build Duke teams for the past decade appears to be ending soon.
- Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach - Former Duke star Lindsey Harding never expected to become a coach. In college, her coach used to punish her for not talking enough in practice. Still, she's ended up coaching the best men's players in the world as an assistant for the NBA's Kings.
Florida
- From All Gators' Zach Goodall, a really good, in-depth breakdown of quarterback Kyle Trask
Florida State
- All Seminoles' David Visser, he asks "Whatever Happened to FSU as Five-Star University?"
Louisville
- From Louisville Report's Sam Draut: Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?
LSU
- From Glen West of LSU Country: What NCAA Council's Vote to Lift Moratorium on On-Campus Activities Could Mean For LSU, College Football