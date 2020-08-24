SI.com
AllBadgers
Though Not Playing in Fall, Wisconsin Still Ranked in Preseason AP Poll

Jake Kocorowski

The Associated Press (AP) released an updated edition of its top 25 poll on Monday, and yes, the Wisconsin Badgers are still on it.

Wisconsin comes at No. 12 in the poll, placing as the third-highest ranked Big Ten program. It narrowly trailed Auburn for the No. 11 spot by a mere 12 points.

Six conference teams in all are on the AP Top 25. Those include Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 17), Minnesota (No. 19) and Iowa (No. 24). Indiana and Northwestern also received votes.

Clemson came in at No. 1 overall, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma to round out the top five. 

Of course on Aug. 11, the Big Ten announced via a release statement its "postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

In the AP poll itself, it denotes with a star which programs are not playing in the fall. Nine of those 25 teams are designated as such. WOZN's Zach Heilprin previously called out the fact that number makes it more than one-third of the schools in the Top 25. 

One thing should also be taken into consideration, as noted in an Aug. 14 article by Ralph D. Russo and mentioned by the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew on Monday. Those who are voting will only take into account the programs which are playing contests, once those games commence.

Football

