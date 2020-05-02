AllBadgers
ESPN's FPI Likes Wisconsin's Chances for the College Football Playoff

Jake Kocorowski

Though we do not know when college football will exactly start, that does not mean next season's projections will stop.

ESPN published an article regarding its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings and Allstate Playoff Predictor on Friday. Its top four teams projected to make the College Football Playoff (CFP) include Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama ... and Wisconsin.

According to those FPI rankings, UW has a 33.5% shot to make the CFP -- No. 4 among all teams -- an 85.9% chance to win the division and 33.1% to win the Big Ten Conference championship. 

Wisconsin comes off a successful 10-4 season where it captured the Big Ten West title and claimed a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. The predictions are intriguing and obviously display praise for a program that has established a tradition of success over the past decade. ESPN's Seth Walder noted quarterback Jack Coan, the returning experience on both sides of the ball, and what it calls "a strong schedule" in his analysis.

That being said, we have seen high expectations before for a 2018 season where Wisconsin started No. 4 in the AP. Injuries and other factors contributed to an 8-5 mark.

Next season will see Wisconsin return the majority of it starters and contributors on defense, especially on the line and in the secondary. However, Jim Leonhard and his unit will have to replace the production of linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr who combined for 24 of the team's 51 sacks and 33.5 of 91 tackles for loss from a year ago. Bringing the pressure is key on that side of the ball, as UW forced less than two turnovers per game in 2019.

Maybe on the other side of the ball is where I feel more questions remain. Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus and Tyler Biadasz all declared early for the NFL Draft, two other starting interior linemen in David Moorman and Jason Erdmann exhausted their eligibility, and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank left the program. 

Spring would have started the process of seeing who could replace the production in the backfield of Taylor's 2,003 yards from a year ago, along with Cephus' team-leading 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns. Just how the interior of the offensive line looks may be the biggest question facing Wisconsin without Biadasz as its centering anchor. That position will be something I will explore later this weekend in a separate column.

