Watch lists have been announced, as have some conferences' updated schedules. Now come the polls.

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll "powered by USA TODAY" was released on Thursday, and Wisconsin finds itself just outside the top 10 at No. 12.

UW, which had 887 points, was merely 11 points away from the No. 11 spot that is held by Auburn (898).

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams on the first iteration of the poll for the 2020 season. Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), UW, Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 23) all made the cut.

Clemson edged out Ohio State for the top spot in the poll, followed by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU in the top five.

UW's scheduled start to the 2020 season is set for Friday, Sept. 4 with a home contest against Big Ten East opponent Indiana.

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates