Another “Way-Too-Early” Preseason Top 25; Wisconsin Again Ranked

While sports are at a standstill, some look ahead to the future. In the three-plus months since the end of the 2019 college football season, several "way-too-early" Top 25 lists have been published, including ESPN's in February and Sports Illustrated and Athlon Sports doing so in January.

All three publications listed Wisconsin as at least a top-13 team for the 2020 season. On March 20, NCAA.com's Wayne Staats unveiled his preseason Top 25. Though he did not rank UW as high as the three aforementioned publications, he placed the Badgers at No. 16.

Here is Staats' reasoning for placing Wisconsin barely outside the top 15:

The Badgers and Paul Chryst get the benefit of the doubt here, as RB Jonathan Taylor is going to the NFL and LBs Chris Orr and Zack Baun have finished their college careers. However, save for a rare off year in 2018, Wisconsin has proven to be the Big Ten West's best. QB Jack Coan (should he hold his job over Graham Mertz) might be asked to do more. The schedule won't be easy, either. The Badgers play Appalachian State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Minnesota in four consecutive weeks.

Staats brings up solid points about the absence of Taylor, Orr and Baun for the 2020 program. I would even go farther and note about other key offensive departures needing to be addressed at wide receiver (Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor) and center (Tyler Biadasz).

The interior of the offensive line will need to be addressed, especially at a critical position that Biadasz held for three seasons. The two guard spots will be interesting to watch as well once football resumes, as David Moorman and Jason Erdmann both exhausted their eligibility as well after the 2020 Rose Bowl. The redshirt seniors solidified starting roles towards the end of the year during UW's key November run.

Perhaps the biggest question lies at receiver, as Cephus led the program in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches (59 for 901 yards with seven scores) in 2019. A question to answer here will be not only how can seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor emerge further, but how will the wide receivers group behind them develop under new position coach Alvis Whitted?

