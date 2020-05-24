AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin in Athlon Sports, Pro Football Focus Top 25 Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

Though the scheduled start of the 2020 season is still months away, a couple of publications have recently placed Wisconsin in the top 15 schools of their respective Top 25 rankings.

First, Athlon Sports released their early "Top 25 for 2020" on May 19. Six Big Ten teams made the cut, including Wisconsin at No. 12. The Badgers are ranked as the third-highest conference team behind Ohio State (No. 3) and Penn State (No. 5), but in front of Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 20) and Iowa (No. 25).

Pro Football Focus's Eric Eager unveiled the site's "all-too-early top 25" power rankings on May 20, which is calculated "using the PFF Elo system that is the base power metric for our NCAA simulation." Once again, the Badgers hover between the top 10 and top 15 at No. 13 -- the fourth-highest program among Big Ten schools.

Both mention Wisconsin needing to replace the production of running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Zack Baun. Athlon also discussed how the defense needs to replace Chris Orr's contributions alongside Baun's and how the offense will have a new interior of starting linemen. That is due to center Tyler Biadasz declaring early for the NFL Draft and guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann -- who asserted themselves towards the end of the season -- exhausting their eligibility.   

The skill spots will be dissected and rightfully so, but honestly, the offensive line fits and combinations will be something AllBadgers.com really keys into once football starts up (whenever that is). We mentioned previously about the positions in Joe Rudolph's room being the most exciting to watch, for that matter. 

Having players that have started at the guard slots like Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner (four games each in 2019) provides experience and some stability. Who steps up at center will be the most intriguing question for me heading into fall camp, as someone will have to be called upon to take over for Biadasz. The unanimous first-team All-American and fourth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys started 41 consecutive games between the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 24th

Taking another look around the Big Ten and beyond from our SI college sites!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

What happened this past week in Wisconsin recruiting coverage, and what's to come for the Badgers?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin TE Target Jack Pugh Announces Date to Commit

Will the Badgers add a four-star standout to its growing 2021 class?

Jake Kocorowski

Last Jump Around for "Jump Around Wisconsin" on Saturday

AllBadgers.com highlighted the movement last week, but there is more to come.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Recruiting and COVID-19, Keeanu Benton

Answering a trio of questions from the Wisconsin faithful this weekend!

Jake Kocorowski

"The Barry Alvarez Show" Highlights: College Football Preparation, Updating Wisconsin Facilities

Some interesting topics from Wednesday's radio show.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

2021 K Tyler Bittman 'Grateful' for Walk-On Offer from Wisconsin

A chat with the in-state specialist, his recruiting process and what's ahead.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Makes Top 5 for 2021 WR/TE

The Colorado native trims the list to a handful.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Tight End

An Ohio native receives an opportunity to play at the next level from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 WR Kojo Antwi

The Badgers extend another opportunity to a key position group.

Jake Kocorowski