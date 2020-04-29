Philadelphia Eagles "Agree to Terms" with Former Wisconsin RB Corey Clement

Jonathan Taylor recently became another member of the Wisconsin running back fraternity to make it to the NFL, and on Wednesday, news sprung that Corey Clement would head back to the NFC East franchise that initially took a chance on him three years ago.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have "agreed to terms" with Clement. The contract is for one year, though financials were not disclosed.

Clement was not selected during the 2017 NFL Draft but was signed by the organization as an undrafted free agent. He made the team and became a contributor to the eventual Super Bowl champions that year. The Glassboro, N.J., native ran for 321 yards on 4.3 yards per carry but also scored six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) as a rookie during the regular season

In the Super Bowl win over New England, Clement caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Clement played just 11 and four games in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In three years, he has rushed for 895 yards and caught 32 passes for 315 yards. In October of last year, the Eagles placed him on injured reserve.

Before making his way to the NFL, Clement ran for 3,092 yards on 5.37 yards per carry and 38 total touchdowns in four years at Wisconsin. He recorded his first 1,000-yard season as a Badger as a senior in 2016, accumulating 1,375 yards and finding the end zone 15 times.

If you include Taylor's second-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts during the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday, former Wisconsin running backs currently with franchises include Clement, Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos), James White (New England Patriots) and Dare Ogunbowale (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).