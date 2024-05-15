Coveted transfer portal D-lineman from Alabama doesn't pick Wisconsin
Khurtiss Perry might've been a big – literally and figuratively – addition to Wisconsin's transfer portal class, but the former Alabama defensive lineman wound up committing to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Perry, a former ESPN top-60 recruit coming out of high school in 2022, picked Virginia Tech after making official visits with the Hokies and the University of Indiana. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Perry was due to visit the Badgers this week, but it's unclear if the visit ever happened.
Perry grew up in Alabama and was a four-star recruit who was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 54 in recruit in the country in 2022. He redshirted at Alabama in 2022 and played in one game as a redshirt freshman with the Crimson Tide in 2023.
While he has yet to perform at a high level in college, he has three years remaining and he would've been a blue chip-type player had he committed to the Badgers. Instead, the Hokies have a potential stud joining the D-line in 2024.
In high school, Perry helped lead Pike Road High to a state championship as a senior during the 2021 prep football season and he finished that season with 76 tackles, 22 sacks and 30 quarterback hurries.
