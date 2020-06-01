2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin found another intriguing prospect off the edge for Jim Leonhard's defense, as Darryl Peterson announced on Monday that he has committed to the Badgers.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Peterson as a three-star recruit for the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings has the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product as the No. 503 player overall and No. 31 weak-side defensive end in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

As Peterson also told AllBadgers.com previously, Wisconsin has recruited him as an outside linebacker.

If his high school sounds familiar, the program produced current Wisconsin fullback Quan Easterling.

Rivals reports 13 offers for Peterson, and in March, he announced a top three of Alabama, West Virginia and Wisconsin. That was before an offer from Michigan, and as he told AllBadgers.com in May, he was slated to visit all four schools in the month of June before the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He most recently visited UW during the school's March 1 junior day event, a day that saw fellow 2021 recruits T.J. Bollers and Jack Pugh also attend.

Wisconsin now boasts 12 commitments for the class of 2021. He joins J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Antwan Roberts and Jack Pugh as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

As Peterson said Wisconsin is recruiting him to play at outside linebacker, that would give UW currently two at that particular position group -- joining Adebogun in this class. He is the second Ohio native alongside Pugh to commit to the Badgers.

