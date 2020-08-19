One Wisconsin 2021 commit claimed first-team honors earlier this week by a prominent publication, but two other future Badgers received accolades as well.

Darryl Peterson and Riley Mahlman, both SI All-American candidates, were announced as second-team honorees for USA TODAY's "All-USA high school football preseason team" on Tuesday.

A projected outside linebacker once he arrives in Madison, Peterson declared his decision to play for Wisconsin in early June. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Peterson as a three-star recruit for the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings has the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product as the No. 513 player overall and No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

Mahlman announced his intention to play for Wisconsin on Sept. 22, 2019. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate the Lakeville (MN) South standout as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite calculates him to be the No. 136 player overall and No. 18 offensive tackle in the country for the 2021 class.

Also on Tuesday, Muskego, Wis., safety and fellow Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler was named as a first-team defensive back on the All-USA high school football preseason team.

