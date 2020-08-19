SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Two 2021 Wisconsin Commits Named Receive Preseason Football Honors

Jake Kocorowski

One Wisconsin 2021 commit claimed first-team honors earlier this week by a prominent publication, but two other future Badgers received accolades as well.

Darryl Peterson and Riley Mahlman, both SI All-American candidates, were announced as second-team honorees for USA TODAY's "All-USA high school football preseason team" on Tuesday.

A projected outside linebacker once he arrives in Madison, Peterson declared his decision to play for Wisconsin in early June. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Peterson as a three-star recruit for the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings has the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product as the No. 513 player overall and No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle. 

Mahlman announced his intention to play for Wisconsin on Sept. 22, 2019. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate the Lakeville (MN) South standout as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite calculates him to be the No. 136 player overall and No. 18 offensive tackle in the country for the 2021 class.

Also on Tuesday, Muskego, Wis., safety and fellow Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler was named as a first-team defensive back on the All-USA high school football preseason team.

More Wisconsin Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to follow AllBadgers.com on Facebook and Twitter for more recruiting news!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great' After Wisconsin Commitment

Catching up with the 2021 wide receiver about his decision and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Recruiting Notebook: Hunter Wohler Claims Honor; Skyler Bell Already Recruiting

More recruiting news on this Tuesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Athleticism, Composure Stand Out About 2021 WR Skyler Bell

More from The Taft School's head coach on the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Breaks Down Two Skyler Bell Plays That Stand Out

More from Tyler Whitley on his standout receiver.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 17

Start off the week with catching up on all the news and analysis surrounding a turbulent time in college football ... and athletics.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Forward James Graham III Moves Commitment Date

We'll just have to wait a little bit longer for the decision of the in-state prep standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen on 'Tape' for NFL: 'I Think I Need More'

More from the redshirt senior left tackle.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Seniors on Transfer Talk with Big Ten Football Postponement

"Like even me, I feel a big thing for me it was getting more film out, so I guess that is a viable option for me, but I just can't even fathom doing that."

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Skyler Bell's Commitment to Wisconsin

A lot of future Badgers are happy the wide out is joining the class.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Skyler Bell Commits to Wisconsin

That's No. 16 for the Badgers for 2021.

Jake Kocorowski