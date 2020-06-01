AllBadgers
Reactions to Darryl Peterson's Commitment to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin landed another edge rushing prospect for the class of 2021 in Darryl Peterson on Monday.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Peterson as a three-star recruit for the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings has the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product as the No. 503 player overall and No. 31 weak-side defensive end in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

As Peterson also told AllBadgers.com previously, Wisconsin has recruited him as an outside linebacker. He currently plays for the same high school program that produced current Badgers fullback Quan Easterling.

Several current Wisconsin commits for the class of 2021, and for that matter some undecided key Badgers targets for the same recruiting cycle, also reacted to Peterson's news on social media on Monday afternoon.

AllBadgers.com will update this article if more reactions are tweeted.

Wisconsin Commits

QB Deacon Hill

Safety Hunter Wohler

ILB Bryan Sanborn

ILB Jake Chaney

Uncommitted Recruits

CB Ricardo Hallman

OLB T.J. Bollers

Even a current Badger running back, redshirt freshman Julius Davis, responded to the news on social media:

Wisconsin now boasts 12 commitments for the class of 2021. He joins J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Antwan Roberts and Jack Pugh as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

AllBadgers.com's coverage of Darryl Peterson's Commitment

More Recent Coverage from AllBadgers.com This Week

