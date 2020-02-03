AllBadgers
2021 Wisconsin QB Commitment Deacon Hill on Development, Recruiting Badgers

Matt Solorio

As the lone scholarship quarterback committed to Wisconsin in their 2020 and 2021 classes combined, Deacon Hill already has his eyes set on being the Badger's QB1.

The towering 6-foot-4, 225-pound pro-style prospect has three Division 1 offers, committing to his first just a month and a half after being offered.

"Wisconsin offered on a Thursday, Nevada offered the day after, and then during the summer (June 2019) I went to a camp and Kansas State was there and wanted me to come on an unofficial, and ended up offering me there," he said.

One look at Hill's tape and you won't be able to answer the question of why this kid has just three offers. He's an actual athlete that learned how to play the least athletic position in football (besides kickers). He's got a gentle touch on throws as deep as 50 yards, coming out of a compact wind-up with a quick release.

"My sophomore to junior year was a big jump because I went from being back-up to being that starter," Hill said. "Where I've grown is being able to read defenses rotating to a one (safety) or a two. And leadership, that's one thing I wanted to improve on going into the year. I think the thing that grew the most was my leadership."

As a sophomore, Hill had started just a few varsity games, yet he turned many heads at various Southern California camps, combines, and 7-on-7s during the spring and summer months leading into his junior year.

The son of two accomplished former collegiate athletes, Hill was taught the quarterback position by current Santa Barbara High head football coach J.T. Stone, who's been working with Hill since he was in the fourth grade. Hill also has been working closely with Coach Fish of Throw To Win.

Despite being the lone 2021 commit from California, Hill's been hitting the digital recruiting trail on behalf of the Badgers, texting and talking with other class of 2021 Wisconsin targets. He's particularly keen on Ohio outside linebacker Darryl Peterson, whom he has had contact with.

