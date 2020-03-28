How Melvin Gordon Fits with the Denver Broncos

A few former Badgers (reportedly or officially) found new homes at the NFL level during the past few weeks.

That included one of the program's most dynamic players in its history.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos officially announced the signing of running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year contract. This after reports surfaced of the deal of the former Badgers agreeing to the deal.

According to NFL.com's profile of Gordon, he has rushed for 4,240 yards on a four-yard-per-carry average during his five seasons with the Chargers organization (first San Diego, later Los Angeles when the franchise moved). He has recorded one 1,000-yard season in 2017 where he accumulated 1,105 yards.

Looking back on his time in Madison, Gordon ranks fourth all-time in UW history for career rushing yards (4,915) and owns the school record for yards per carry (7.79). The back also set a single-season mark of 2,587 yards during his standout 2014 campaign on way to a becoming Heisman Trophy finalist.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Mile High Huddle's Chad Jensen earlier this week to chat about how Gordon fits with the AFC West organization and what's ahead for the Badger in Denver.

What were your overall impressions of the signing?

Jensen: Although Gordon is an above-average running back, for GM John Elway to pay nearly double the most he's ever paid for a back, at 27 years old, I really didn' like the contract. Don't get me wrong, Gordon is solid and while he's a two-time Pro Bowler, it's been a while since he played at that level. I'm hoping Gordon's impact pays dividends on the scoreboard but it's going to cut significantly into the impact Phillip Lindsay (also a Pro Bowler) can make.



Gordon has shown he can run the ball but also catch it out of the backfield at the NFL. How do you feel he will plug into particular roles for Denver?

Jensen: Gordon was signed for three reasons. Touchdowns, receptions and preserving Lindsay's 5-foot-8, 190-pound frame. Gordon will be used as the "bell-cow" but in Pat Shurmur's offense, he'll also get a lot of receptions.

Where do you feel he can positively impact the Broncos, and vice versa, any concerns about the signing?

Jensen: I anticipate Gordon's biggest impact to come in the red zone. I still don't love the Lindsay implications of Gordon's arrival. The Broncos have spoken publicly about 'taking a look' at getting Lindsay an extension, since he's technically eligible as a former college free agent, but that notion seems all but put to bed for now, which is a shame. Because without Lindsay, the Broncos' offense would literally have been non-existent the last two years. People think Von Miller is the Broncos' MVP. That was true for a few years. But it has been Lindsay the last two years, unquestionably.