Report: Denver Broncos to Sign Former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon

It has been a busy week for former Wisconsin Badgers playing at the next level, and one of the best players in school history will continue to play on Sundays.

Running back Melvin Gordon and Denver Broncos "have agreed to terms" on a contract, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier on Friday, WISN's Stephen Watson tweeted that the 2014 first-team All-American and Doak Walker Award winner was "close to finalizing a deal with" the AFC West organization.

According to NFL.com's profile of Gordon, he has rushed for 4,240 yards on a four-yard-per-carry average during his five seasons with the Chargers organization (first San Diego, later Los Angeles when the franchise moved). He has recorded one 1,000-yard season in 2017 where he accumulated 1,105 yards.

Former Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli also currently plays for the Broncos.

A first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon claimed significant accolades in his time at Madison. As UW's profile of the Kenosha Bradford product states, he became a unanimous consensus first-team All-American, Heisman Trophy runner-up, and received the Grange-Griffin Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award from the Big Ten during his 2014 season..

Gordon now ranks No. 4 all-time in UW history for career rushing yards (4,915) and owns the school record for yards per carry (7.79). The back also set a single-season mark of 2,587 yards during his standout 2014 campaign.

On Friday after the report was released, the Broncos also tweeted this:

More Badgers in the NFL Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Check Out More AllBadgers.com Coverage from Wisconsin Pro Day